Boilermakers Torch Rutgers with Long-Range Barrage

Purdue had the hot hand from downtown, burying 18 three-pointers en route to a commanding 100-71 win over Rutgers. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined for 14 three-pointers and 46 points as the Boilermakers shot a blistering 69% in the first half.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Caleb Furst controlled the boards in his final home game. Purdue’s explosive offense helped them take a 50-41 lead at halftime, and they never looked back.

Now at 21-9 on the season, the Boilermakers close out the regular season on Friday with a tough road test at Illinois.