Boilermakers Roll Past Iowa, Secure 10th Big Ten Win

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers flexed their offensive muscle in Iowa City, using a dominant second-half surge to defeat Iowa 90-81.

Braden Smith (31 points) and Trey Kaufman-Renn (25 points) led the way, erasing a 36-36 halftime tie with a 17-5 run early in the second half. The Hawkeyes pushed back, closing within three points with under three minutes left, but Purdue’s clutch shot-making and rebounding edge proved the difference.

With the win, Purdue improves to 18-5 (10-2 Big Ten), securing its spot as the first team to reach 10 conference wins this season. The Boilermakers now shift their focus to a Friday night home showdown against USC, looking to continue their push for a Big Ten title.