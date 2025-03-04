Boilermakers Look to Steamroll Rutgers

No. 18 Purdue (20-9) returns home to Mackey Arena tonight, taking on Rutgers (14-15) at 7 p.m. The Boilermakers have been nearly unstoppable on their home court, going 13-2, and they’ll look to build on their recent 76-66 win over UCLA. Trey Kaufman-Renn was the star of that game, posting a season-high 29 points, and he’ll look to continue his dominant play against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers has had a tough go of it in Big Ten play, struggling to a 7-11 record. However, they’ve managed to keep games close, going 3-4 in one-possession contests. Purdue’s efficient offense, shooting 49.3% from the field, will need to maintain its rhythm to avoid an upset.