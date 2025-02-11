Boilermakers Face Wolverines in Top-20 Big Ten Showdown

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) travel to Ann Arbor tonight to take on No. 20 Michigan in a marquee Big Ten matchup. With a razor-thin lead in the conference standings, the Boilermakers need a strong performance to fend off their surging rivals.

Trey Kaufman-Renn has been a beast in the paint, while Braden Smith’s playmaking has been instrumental in Purdue’s recent success. The Wolverines (18-5, 10-2) bring their own firepower, setting the stage for a clash that could reshape the Big Ten title race. The action tips off at 7 PM ET.