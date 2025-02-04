Boilermakers Eye Another Big Ten Win Against Iowa

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) are back in action tonight, looking to stay hot on the road as they face Iowa in a high-scoring showdown.

Purdue is coming off a dramatic 81-76 victory over Indiana, where Braden Smith delivered a season-high 24 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn hit the go-ahead bucket with 11 seconds left. The Boilermakers have won nine of their last 10 games and are in the thick of the Big Ten title race.

Tonight, they’ll take on an Iowa team (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) that ranks among the nation’s highest-scoring squads, averaging 85.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes rely on their ball movement and transition game, ranking third in the country in assists per game (19.1).

The Boilers will need their defense to step up, as Iowa has proven they can fill up the scoreboard against anyone. Expect a fast-paced battle, with Purdue trying to control the tempo and extend their dominance in conference play.

Tipoff is at 7 PM EST, as the Boilermakers look to add another key road win to their tournament résumé.