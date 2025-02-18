Boilermakers Brace for Battle at Michigan State

No. 13 Purdue (19-7, 11-4) will clash with No. 14 Michigan State (20-5, 11-3) tonight in a crucial Big Ten showdown. With both teams chasing Michigan for the top spot in the conference, this game could play a huge role in determining Big Ten Tournament seeding.

Purdue has hit a rough patch, losing two straight, and will need standout performances from Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn to snap out of their slump. Expect a physical, grind-it-out battle, especially on the boards, where the Boilermakers have excelled all season.