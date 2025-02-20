Boilermakers Boiling Over After Third Straight Loss

The Purdue Boilermakers find themselves in unfamiliar territory, dropping their third straight game after a 75-66 loss to No. 14 Michigan State. It’s the first time in five years that Purdue has lost three in a row, and with conference play tightening up, their margin for error is shrinking.

Trey Kaufmann-Renn did everything he could to keep Purdue in the game, pouring in 24 points, while Braden Smith added 17. But Michigan State capitalized on Purdue’s mistakes, scoring 19 points off 12 turnovers and using their size advantage to control the paint.

Purdue now turns its attention to archrival Indiana on Sunday. A win could stop the bleeding and get them back on track before the Big Ten Tournament, while a loss would send them tumbling further down the standings. Meanwhile, Michigan State sits just a half-game behind Big Ten-leading Michigan, making their Friday showdown in Ann Arbor a game with championship implications.