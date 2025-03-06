Big Ten Women’s Tournament: Wednesday Recap & Today’s Matchups

The Big Ten Tournament kicked off with a bang, as teams battled for a shot at advancing to the next round.

First Round Results:

Washington 79, Minnesota 65 – The Huskies made history, winning their first-ever Big Ten Tournament game, powered by Elle Ladine’s 21-point performance.

Nebraska 84, Rutgers 60 – Alexis Markowski dominated the paint, dropping 19 points and 10 boards to send Nebraska to the next round.

Iowa 81, Wisconsin 54 – Lucy Olsen led the charge, scoring 19 as the Hawkeyes soared past Wisconsin.

Today’s Second-Round Matchups:

Indiana (9) vs. Oregon (8) – 12:00 PM (BTN)

Washington (12) vs. Michigan (5) – 2:30 PM (BTN)

Nebraska (10) vs. Illinois (7) – 6:30 PM (BTN)

Iowa (11) vs. Michigan State (6) – 9:00 PM (BTN)

With top seeds USC, Maryland, Ohio State, and Penn State waiting in the quarterfinals, today’s games set the stage for intense battles ahead.