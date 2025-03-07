Big Ten Women’s Tournament Recap & Quarterfinal Matchups
The Big Ten Women’s Tournament continues to deliver upsets, buzzer-beaters, and statement wins as teams fight for the coveted conference crown.
Thursday’s Results (Second Round)
- Indiana 75, Oregon 58 – Hoosiers rain threes to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.
- Iowa 74, Michigan State 61 – Lucy Olsen takes over with 21 points, 9 assists, and 4 steals.
- Michigan 66, Washington 58 – O. Olson delivers 21 points to help Michigan advance.
- Nebraska 74, Illinois 70 – Down-to-the-wire thriller, as B. Prince lifts Nebraska with 17 points.
Quarterfinal Matchups (Friday)
- Indiana (9) vs. USC (1) – 12:00 PM (BTN)
- Michigan (5) vs. Maryland (4) – 2:30 PM (BTN)
- Nebraska (10) vs. Ohio State (2) – 6:30 PM (BTN)
- Iowa (11) vs. Penn State (3) – 9:00 PM (BTN)
As the field narrows, expect gritty defensive battles and clutch shooting to determine who advances to the semifinals.