Big Ten Women’s Tournament Recap & Quarterfinal Matchups

The Big Ten Women’s Tournament continues to deliver upsets, buzzer-beaters, and statement wins as teams fight for the coveted conference crown.

Thursday’s Results (Second Round)

Indiana 75, Oregon 58 – Hoosiers rain threes to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Iowa 74, Michigan State 61 – Lucy Olsen takes over with 21 points, 9 assists, and 4 steals.

Michigan 66, Washington 58 – O. Olson delivers 21 points to help Michigan advance.

Nebraska 74, Illinois 70 – Down-to-the-wire thriller, as B. Prince lifts Nebraska with 17 points.

Quarterfinal Matchups (Friday)

Indiana (9) vs. USC (1) – 12:00 PM (BTN)

Michigan (5) vs. Maryland (4) – 2:30 PM (BTN)

Nebraska (10) vs. Ohio State (2) – 6:30 PM (BTN)

Iowa (11) vs. Penn State (3) – 9:00 PM (BTN)

As the field narrows, expect gritty defensive battles and clutch shooting to determine who advances to the semifinals.