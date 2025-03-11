Big Ten Tournament Preview: Hoosiers and Boilermakers Begin Postseason Push

The Big Ten Tournament is set to tip off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Indiana and Purdue aiming to make their mark in the postseason.

Indiana Hoosiers (9-Seed)

Opening Game: Thursday, 12 PM vs. Oregon (8-Seed)

Indiana enters the tournament on a high note, having secured a No. 9 seed after a comeback victory over Ohio State.

A win over Oregon would set up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 seed Michigan State on Friday.

For Indiana to make a deep run, they will need to limit turnovers, control the glass, and find consistent scoring options.

Purdue Boilermakers (6-Seed)

Opening Game: Thursday, 9 PM vs. USC/Rutgers Winner

Purdue struggled down the stretch, but the Big Ten Tournament offers a chance to get back on track before the NCAA Tournament.

Defense has been a concern, and if the Boilermakers want to make a run, they will need to tighten up their half-court defense and improve their shot selection.

The Big Ten Championship Game is set for Sunday at 3:30 PM on CBS, with the winner claiming an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.