Big Ten Tournament: Hoosiers Stumble, Boilermakers Battle On

The Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis has already delivered high drama, but for Indiana, the ride may be over. The No. 9-seed Hoosiers fell to No. 8 Oregon, 72-59, in a game that saw Indiana struggle with scoring droughts at key moments. Despite Malik Reneau’s 19 points and Trey Galloway’s 15, the Hoosiers simply couldn’t keep pace.

Now, Indiana faces an anxious wait for Selection Sunday—have they done enough to make the NCAA Tournament, or will they find themselves in the First Four in Dayton?

Meanwhile, No. 6-seed Purdue stayed alive after a 76-71 victory over USC. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but Trey Kaufman-Renn’s career-high 30 points helped the Boilermakers fend off a late Trojans surge. Braden Smith contributed 12 points and 9 assists, and Purdue’s defense held strong in the closing seconds.

Next up? A quarterfinal showdown tonight at 9 PM against No. 2 Michigan—a team they split the regular season series with. Can Purdue push deeper into the bracket and bolster their NCAA seeding?