Big Ten Tournament Heats Up: Indiana and Purdue Set for Action Today

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Indiana and Purdue ready to take center stage in second-round action today.

Wednesday’s First-Round Results

The opening round set the tone for an exciting tournament, with three games deciding who would move on:

Northwestern (13-seed) defeated Minnesota (12-seed) 72-64

Iowa (15-seed) upset Ohio State (10-seed) 77-70

USC (14-seed) outlasted Rutgers (11-seed) 97-89 in a double-overtime thriller

Thursday’s Key Matchups: Indiana & Purdue Ready to Battle

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers both tip off their tournament runs today, looking to make a statement ahead of Selection Sunday.

Indiana (9-seed) vs. Oregon (8-seed) – 12 PM on BTN

Live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM – Pregame coverage begins at 11 AM, with tipoff at 12 PM

Indiana enters today’s matchup seeking revenge after a 73-64 loss to Oregon last week. The Hoosiers, who rank seventh in the Big Ten in assists per game, will need efficient ball movement and perimeter shooting to slow down the Ducks, who average 76.7 points per game. A win would send Indiana to the quarterfinals for a showdown with top-seeded Michigan State on Friday.

Purdue (6-seed) vs. USC (14-seed) – 9 PM on BTN

Purdue is looking to turn things around after an inconsistent close to the season. They’ll need defensive discipline against a hot-and-cold USC squad that just survived an overtime battle with Rutgers. If Purdue can control the tempo and capitalize on second-chance points, they’ll be in position to advance and boost their seeding for March Madness.

What’s Next?

The Big Ten Tournament Championship Game is set for Sunday at 3:30 PM on CBS. Both Indiana and Purdue have their eyes on a deep run, and it all starts today.

Fans can tune in to 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM for full coverage of Indiana vs. Oregon, with pregame starting at 11 AM and tipoff at 12 PM.