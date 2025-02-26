Big Ten Basketball Tournaments Set for Indianapolis

Both the men’s and women’s Big Ten basketball tournaments are returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis next month, with an expanded field featuring 15 teams following the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington to the conference.

Women’s Tournament: March 5-9

Men’s Tournament: March 12-16

With both tournaments set in Indiana’s basketball capital, fans can expect an exciting stretch of postseason action in downtown Indianapolis. Tickets are available now.