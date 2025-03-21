Bennedict Mathurin Takes Over in OT as Pacers Edge Nets

The Indiana Pacers refused to back down, battling past the Brooklyn Nets 105-99 in overtime thanks to Bennedict Mathurin’s career night.

Mathurin was unstoppable, pouring in 28 points and grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds, proving that the Pacers’ young core is built for big moments. He saved his best for last, scoring six crucial points in overtime and knocking down clutch free throws to seal the deal.

The Pacers had to grind this one out, trailing by 10 at halftime before clawing back in the second half. With 14 seconds left in regulation, Mathurin calmly sank three free throws to send the game to overtime, where Indiana took control.

Myles Turner added 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks, stepping up in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence. Haliburton missed his third straight game with lower back soreness, but Indiana has found ways to win without him, now taking five of their last six games.

Brooklyn’s struggles continued as the Nets dropped their 12th game in their last 14 outings. They led most of the way but scored just 39 points in the second half and ran out of steam in overtime.

The Pacers and Nets will run it back on Saturday, with Indiana looking for a repeat performance.