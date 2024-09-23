BCSC Elementary Cross-Country – Youth Stars Shine Bright

Southside, CSA-Lincoln, and Parkside elementary schools put on a show at the BCSC Elementary Cross-Country Championships. Southside swept both the fifth-and-sixth-grade boys and girls races, with Braxton Minnett and Katie Mangas leading their teams to victory. CSA-Lincoln captured the third-and-fourth-grade boys title, thanks to a strong performance from Will Wyant, while Parkside’s girls claimed the third-and-fourth-grade title, led by Audrey Virotso. The future of local running looks bright with these young stars leading the pack!