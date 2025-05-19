Aya Saad Stays Unbeaten as Bull Dogs Battle in North Central Tennis Invite

The Columbus North girl’s tennis team faced a gauntlet of ranked opponents at the North Central Invitational, going 1-2 on the day. The 16th-ranked Bull Dogs edged No. 20 Homestead in a thrilling 3-2 decision but dropped tough matches to No. 17 Guerin Catholic and No. 12 Fort Wayne Carroll.

Aya Saad was the highlight reel for North, dominating at No. 1 singles with straight-set wins in all three of her matches. Doubles pairs Annabelle Sun and Nino Akalaya (No. 1), and Grace Conner and Lizzie Bodart (No. 2) were the heroes against Homestead, winning their flights to seal the win.

With a record of 11-5, the Bull Dogs are tuning up for a strong postseason push and looking to make a deep sectional run.