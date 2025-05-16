Avon Offense Overwhelms Olympians

It was a tough night on the diamond for Columbus East softball, who dropped a 14-3 decision to visiting Avon in five innings. The Orioles got going early, plating five runs in the first and never letting up.

Baleigh Fish homered and Lola Watkins doubled twice to provide the bulk of East’s offense, but the Olympians managed just four hits overall. After showing promise in a tight contest the night before against Floyd Central, East couldn’t recreate the same spark and slipped to 6-14 on the season.