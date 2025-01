Due to wintry weather conditions, the following area high school girls basketball games have been postponed that were scheduled for Tuesday, January 7th:

Hauser at Trinity Lutheran- No new date selected

Seymour at Scottsburg- Rescheduled for Tuesday, January 14th

Brownstown Central at Madison- Rescheduled for Thursday, January 16th

Jennings County at Bedford North Lawrence- Rescheduled for Thursday, January 9th