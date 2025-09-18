AFC Weekly Honors Shine on Colts’ Star

The NFL’s Week 2 Players of the Week list had a big Horseshoe highlight, as Jonathan Taylor galloped his way to AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Taylor rumbled for 215 scrimmage yards—165 on the ground and 50 through the air—while also hauling in a touchdown reception to help the Colts edge Denver 29-28. His performance put him in elite company, matching Colts legend Edgerrin James as one of only two non-quarterbacks in franchise history with four Offensive Player of the Week honors.

With Indy off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2009, Taylor has reminded the league that when the Colts need yardage in the stable, he’s the workhorse who delivers.