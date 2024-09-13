Across Town: Columbus East Hosts Jennings County

Meanwhile, across town, the Columbus East Olympians are set to host the Jennings County Panthers at 7 p.m. The Olympians are looking to build on their momentum from last week’s 30-14 win over Seymour, where quarterback Kyson Villarreal led the charge with an impressive performance. Now 1-2, East aims to even up their record with another conference win tonight.

The Jennings County Panthers come into the game at 0-3, struggling with injuries and offensive consistency. If freshman quarterback Brady Franks starts in place of injured Nathan Harrison, East’s defense will be looking to take advantage. The Olympians’ defense, led by standout players across the board, has shown they can step up when needed, and they’ll be looking to make a statement tonight in front of their home crowd.

Both matchups promise an exciting night of football, with the Bull Dogs and Olympians both aiming to extend their winning ways. Whether you’re tuning in for Columbus North’s broadcast or catching the action at Columbus East, it’s bound to be an unforgettable Friday night of high school football.