Local Sports Voice
Tune in every morning for a recap on the local sports scene from Sports Director, Sam Simmermaker. As a 2006 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Sam is a legend in the state of Indiana. His awards include member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame (1998)…Sportscaster of the Year in 1971…National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Board Member since 2000 and twice Indiana Sportscaster of the year (1976 and 1997).
For the best local high school broadcasts, tune into 1010 WCSI and Sam Simmermaker.
WCSI Local Sports with Sam Simmermaker
Live Sports Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Teams
|Pregame/ Tip Off
|Thu., February 1
|Columbus East at Brownstown Central
|6:50 P / 7:30 P
|Fri., February 2
|Columbus East vs. Whiteland followed by Columbus North vs. Franklin
|5:20 P / 6:00 P
|Sat., February 3
|Girls Sectional Championship at Whiteland
|TBA
|Fri., February 9
|Bloomington South at Columbus North
|6:50 P / 7:30 P
|Sat., February 10
|Girls Regional
|TBA
|Tue., February 13
|Columbus North at Southport
|6:50 P / 7:30 P
|Fri., February 16
|Madison at Columbus East
|6:50 P / 7:30 P
|Sat., February 17
|Girls Semi-State
|TBA
|Sat., February 17
|Columbus North at Franklin
|6:50 P / 7:30 P
|Sun., February 18
|IHSAA Boys Basketball Tourney Draw Show from Champions Radio Network
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Thu., February 22
|Center Grove at Columbus North
|6:50 P / 7:30 P
|Sat., February 24
|Girls State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|TBA
|Tue. & Wed., February 27 & 28
|Boys Sectional- First Round
|TBA
|Fri. & Sat., March 1 & 2
|Boys Sectional- Semifinals & Championship
|TBA