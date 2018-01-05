

Sam Simmermaker

Sports Director

Kevin Kelley

Program Director













Local Sports Voice

Tune in every morning for a recap on the local sports scene from Sports Director, Sam Simmermaker. As a 2006 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Sam is a legend in the state of Indiana. His awards include member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame (1998)…Sportscaster of the Year in 1971…National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Board Member since 2000 and twice Indiana Sportscaster of the year (1976 and 1997).

For the best local high school broadcasts, tune into 1010 WCSI and Sam Simmermaker.

Live Sports Broadcast Schedule