Tune in every morning for a recap on the local sports scene from Sports Director, Sam Simmermaker. As a 2006 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Sam is a legend in the state of Indiana. His awards include member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame (1998)…Sportscaster of the Year in 1971…National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Board Member since 2000 and twice Indiana Sportscaster of the year (1976 and 1997).

For the best local high school broadcasts, tune into 1010 WCSI and Sam Simmermaker.

Live Sports Broadcast Schedule

DateTeamsPregame/ Tip Off
Thu., February 1Columbus East at Brownstown Central6:50 P / 7:30 P
Fri., February 2Columbus East vs. Whiteland followed by Columbus North vs. Franklin5:20 P / 6:00 P
Sat., February 3Girls Sectional Championship at WhitelandTBA
Fri., February 9Bloomington South at Columbus North6:50 P / 7:30 P
Sat., February 10Girls RegionalTBA
Tue., February 13Columbus North at Southport6:50 P / 7:30 P
Fri., February 16Madison at Columbus East6:50 P / 7:30 P
Sat., February 17Girls Semi-StateTBA
Sat., February 17Columbus North at Franklin6:50 P / 7:30 P
Sun., February 18IHSAA Boys Basketball Tourney Draw Show from Champions Radio Network5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thu., February 22Center Grove at Columbus North6:50 P / 7:30 P
Sat., February 24Girls State at Gainbridge FieldhouseTBA
Tue. & Wed., February 27 & 28Boys Sectional- First RoundTBA
Fri. & Sat., March 1 & 2Boys Sectional- Semifinals & ChampionshipTBA