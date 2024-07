The Brickyard 400 will celebrate its 30th anniversary this Sunday! The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to the famed 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This is the first time since 2020 that drivers will race on the oval. Our live coverage of the Brickyard 400 begins at 1:30 PM on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM , so tune in to catch all the action!