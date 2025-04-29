2025 Indy 500 Pace Car Set to Be Revealed Tuesday at IMS

A high-octane tradition continues this afternoon at 1 p.m. when the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Pace Car is officially unveiled at the Yard of Bricks.

All signs point to the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1, a twin-turbocharged supercar pushing out over 1,000 horsepower, to lead the field for the 109th running of the race on May 25th.

Adding star power to speed, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is expected to pilot the pace car on race day. The announcement marks another key milestone on the Road to the 500.

More Details to come later this afternoon.