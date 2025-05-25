109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge Pre-Race

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, 2025, delivered a thrilling blend of speed, spectacle, and star power, despite a brief weather delay.

A Stirring Start: National Anthem & Military Tribute

Nine-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant set a reverent tone with her powerful rendition of the national anthem, captivating the crowd of over 350,000 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway . This performance was part of a larger tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces, commemorating the Army’s 250th birthday. The pre-race ceremonies featured a joint service color guard, a firing party, and a keynote address by a four-star general. Adding to the patriotic display, two U.S. Army Apache helicopters soared over the track during the first pace lap .

Celebrities Shine on the Red Carpet

The event’s red carpet was a star-studded affair. NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, the latter serving as the honorary pace car driver , graced the festivities. Entertainment personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, along with actor Terry Crews, added to the glamour. Baseball greats Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were also in attendance, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Weather Delay Adds Drama

Light rain showers caused a delay in the race’s start, impacting drivers’ strategies and fans’ anticipation . Notably, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson’s attempt at completing “The Double”—racing both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day—was jeopardized by the delay .

Despite the weather hiccup, the 2025 Indianapolis 500 upheld its reputation as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” offering attendees a memorable blend of high-speed competition, heartfelt tributes, and celebrity allure.