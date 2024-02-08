Zoning approved for downtown Columbus development

A commercial and residential project in the historic downtown area of Columbus can move forward after columbus City Council signed off on its rezoning this week.

The project would replace the former Joe Willy’s Burger Bar building and other unused spaces at the corner of 11th, Washington and Jackson Streets.

Rubicon Investment Group of Bloomington requested the rezoning for just over two acres on four properties at the corner. That includes a residence, the former restaurant and a drive-thru bank building. The change from the Commercial:Neighborhood zoning to the Commercial:Downtown district would allow for more dense development at that location.

Residents spoke out against the proposal, saying that they are concerned about the traffic the development would bring to already busy streets, the lack of setbacks and of parking and of the loss of mature trees.

City Council voted 7-2 in favor of the proposal with Councilmen Jerone Wood and Jay Foyst voting against it.