Your thoughts on Bartholomew courtroom recordings sought

Bartholomew County judges are looking for your thoughts on new rules that would allow cameras in county courts in some cases.

The comment period opens on Thursday for the new rule proposals for news media.

The Supreme Court of Indiana bans broadcasting of court proceedings in the state but will allow local courts to make exceptions.

The rules being proposed by Judges Jonathan Rohde, James Worton and Kelly Benjamin would allow access to officially designated news organizations.

The proposal sets out requirements that the news media must be unobtrusive and quiet, may not move around the courtroom or conduct interviews in the courtroom. Cameras would have to be on a fixed mount and cannot be moved, tilted or panned when court is in session. Handheld cameras would not be allowed.

Violations of the rules could result in contempt of court charges or other sanctions.

Braodcasting will always be prohibited if the proceedings are closed to the public. The proposed rules would also prohibit recording hearings of minors, child in need of services, protective orders, and hearings involving victims of violent offenses, sex offenses and domestic abuse.

You can find a link to the online comment form here: https://www.bartholomew.in.gov/clerk.html#local-court-rules-and-ammendments Commenting starts on June 1st and ends on July 1st.