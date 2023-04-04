Young Marines stuffed animal drive to help children in medical need

Local Young Marines will be holding a stuffed animal drive on Saturday outside of the Five Below store in Columbus Center.

The first annual Stuffed with Love campaign hopes to raise money and donations to provide 1,000 stuffed animals to local hospitals and medical facilities to help children in need. According to organizers, a stuffed animal can calm a child and help them feel safe in times of crisis. The drive is being organized by 12-year-old Roger Douglass of Seymour and his Young Marines troop.

You can drop off a stuffed animal on Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the store. There are also drop-off locations at ATI Rehab Clinics in Columbus, Seymour and Franklin, and the Seymour and Columbus Dollar Tree locations.

For more information call 812 603-5412