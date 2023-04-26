Young Marines seeking stuffed animal donations Saturday

Local Young Marines will be holding a stuffed animal drive on Saturday outside of the Walmart Store on Whitfield Drive.

The first annual Stuffed with Love campaign hopes to raise money and donations to provide 1000 stuffed animals to local hospitals and medical facilities to help children in need. According to organizers, a stuffed animal can calm a child and help them feel safe in times of crisis. The drive is being organized by 12-year-old Roger Douglass of Seymour and his Young Marines troop.

You can drop off a stuffed animal on Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the store.

For more information call 812-603-5412