Young Marines expand drive for stuffed animals

After meeting their initial goal, a stuffed animal drive by Local Young Marines is pushing on to reach 1,500 of the toys for local medical facilities.

The first annual Stuffed with Love campaign had hoped to raise money and donations to provide 1,000 stuffed animals to local hospitals and medical facilities to help children in need. That goal was met in part with the assistance of Duke Energy, according to organizers. Recognizing that the local need is greater than anticipated, the group now hopes to raise 1,500.

The drive is being organized by 12-year-old Roger Douglass of Seymour and his Young Marines troop. The goal is to provide stuffed animals to help comfort and calm children in times of crisis.

If you want to help, you can donate new stuffed animals at ATI in Columbus, Seymour and Franklin or at Family Pharmacy in Brownstown.

For more information call 812-603-5412