YES Cinema to show film shot at Zaharakos downtown

YES Cinema is adding another showing of a film shot in part here in Columbus.

The downtown cinema will be showing “Ice Cream Man” next month. Filming for the movie, took place at Zaharakos in March. The film is about a Jewish ice cream parlor owner in 1941 Amsterdam who helped spur the first and largest anti-Nazi protest during World War II.

The cinema has already sold out a showing on Saturday, Sept. 21st and is adding a second showing that afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

YES Cinema is owned and operated by the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center, with all proceeds benefitting programming through the center.

You can buy tickets online here: https://www.yescinema.org/movie/The_Ice_Cream_Man or by stopping at the box office of the theater on Jackson Street during normal hours.