Yes Cinema to host IU/Purdue game Tuesday

You can watch the IU vs. Purdue men’s basketball game on the screen at Yes Cinema next week.

Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Cetner is announcing that there will be a special viewing party for the game Tuesday evening. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the game tips off at 7 p.m.

You are encouraged to wear the colors of your favorite team while you enjoy the game.

Admission will be free but concessions including beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds from Yes Cinema go to benefit Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center.

For more information you can call the center at 812-379-1630.