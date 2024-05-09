YES Cinema job fair set for Wednesday

Bartholomew County Works and YES Cinema will be hosting a free job fair next week.

The fair will include employers in the administrative, manufacturing, automotive and service industries looking for full and part-time employment. You should bring a resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

The job fair is next Wednesday, May 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cinema on Jackson Street in downtown Columbus. The job fair is open to the public and you are invited to attend.

YES Cinema is a project of the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center.