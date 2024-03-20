YES Cinema Hosting “Here Comes the Sun” Informational Eclipse Presentations

YES Cinema is hosting two FREE special events for the upcoming eclipse titled “Here Comes the Sun Moon: An Eclipse Guide in Totality.”

Columbus’s Maria Schwartzman Webb will share a multi-media presentation spanning eclipse basics to advanced topics. This exciting event will give insights into what to expect and what to pay attention to during the eclipse, how to watch and photograph the eclipse without hurting your eyes or cameras, and why eclipses have captivated humanity for thousands of years, among other topics.

Identical presentations will be held on Friday, April 5th, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 6th, at 10:30 a.m., at YES Cinema, located at 328 Jackson Street. Admission is free and appropriate for most ages and knowledge levels.

Concessions, including specialty eclipse-themed items, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 812-378-0377.