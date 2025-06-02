YES’ Cinema Hosting Benefit Concert for Angels of Love this Friday

YES Cinema will be hosting Let Your Light Shine- The Lighthouse Concert A Benefit for Angels of Love this Friday June 6th.The event will be held at the YES Cinema’s Sarla Kalsi Confrence Center at 222 Fourth Street.

The evening will consist of the inspirational music of five different performers including Lei’gacy,Tina Wicker, Cousin Freddy, Daniel Bodemann, and Dale Sechrest.Testimonies will be given along with a time of rememberance of loved ones who has passed away.The concert is a benefit for Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center’s Angels of Love Christmas Gift Assistance Program. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase from YES’ Cinema’s Cafe. Handmade Jewelry by Mell Freeman will also be for sale. Admission to this event is free, but donations for Angels of Love are encouraged. For more information, please call the LCNFC at 812-379-1630 or email [email protected].