Yellow Trail hosting next First Family Talk on Saturday

The Yellow Trail Museum and Bartholomew County Genealogical Society are continuing their new program recognizing the first pioneer settlers of the town of Hope with the next session on Saturday.

The First Family Talks feature monthly sessions recognizing and researching the early settlers of northeastern Bartholomew County. Through August there is a focus on the families who attended the first services at Hope Moravian Church in June of 1830.

You are asked to bring any photos, genealogy, documents, stories, or anything else you might want to share. The Genealogical Society will scan copies during the sessions to make available to the public and to the museum.

The next discussion will feature the Clayton Family and will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Yellow Trail Museum research center on the northwestern corner of the Hope Town Square.