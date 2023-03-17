Yard waste routes start Monday in Columbus

A reminder that the city of Columbus yard waste and chipper program is set to begin on Monday.

The city’s department of Public Works says that all yard waste must be in a toter. You can put up to an armful of sticks or twigs in your trash toter. You should have yard waste toters and larger piles of sticks at the curb by 7 a.m. in the morning on your designated trash day.

For more information on the program, you can go online to https://www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/, or call 812-376-2509.

The program continues through December 15th.