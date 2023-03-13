Yard Waste/ Chipper Program To Begin March 20th

The Columbus yard waste/chipper program is set to begin on Monday, March 20th, and will continue through December 15th.

It is asked that toters and small piles of sticks are brought out to the curb by 7 a.m. on your designated trash day for collection. Residents who are participating are reminded that all yard waste must be in a toter.

For more information on the program, check out the Department of Public Work’s website at columbus.in.gov/publicworks, or call 812-376-2509 to sign up for the service.