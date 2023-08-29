Wrong-way driver accused of intoxication

Columbus police say a drunk driver was arrested over the weekend after driving the wrong way down Second Street.

According to the police department, an off-duty officer saw a driver headed the wrong way down Second Street at about 5:20 a.m. in the morning Saturday. The officer pulled the vehicle over and noticed that the driver, 26-year-old Alamin A. Yusuf of Columbus had alcohol on his breath. after failing several field sobriety tests, a breath test showed Yusuf had a blood alcohol content of .17 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

He was arrested on charges of driving a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of more than .15 percent.