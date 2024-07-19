Worldwide computer problems hit local offices

Some Columbus city offices are reporting problems related to worldwide technology outages.

According to the city, there have been minimal issue so far, but there are problems facing some administrative functions in the community and city officials are asking for your patience.

Among the problems, Columbus Fire Department inspectors are having issues with their inspection software. The problems are not expected to affect service to the community.

The Columbus Police Department records division is encountering some software problems, but other systems are operating normally.

Columbus City Utilities is facing problems with its online payment system. They are taking cash or check payments at their offices on McClure Road.

Jackson County authorities announced this morning that the worldwide computer problems meant that their 911 system was down. According to the Jackson County Dispatch Center in Brownstown, if you have an emergency you should call 812-358-2141, and hit option 1 to go directly for dispatch. You can also text 911, if you are unable to talk. But they stress that calling the number is better. Again that is 812-358-2141.

Bartholomew County emergency operation center dispatchers said this morning that the center was not encountering any problems.

Industries and organizations worldwide are trying to come back online after what is being called a global IT outage. The outage was caused by a Windows update overnight by Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. Microsoft says it’s aware of the event and is working with companies to get them back online.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks contributed to this report.