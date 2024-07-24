Work to start tomorrow on U.S. 50 bridges at Seymour

Traffic will be tied up starting tomorrow on U.S. 50 on the east side of Seymour.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractors will be two thin bridge deck projects over Mutton Creek Ditch and Storm Creek Ditch, just east of U.S. 31. There will be temporary traffic signals in place while the work is going on.

The work is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting.

The contractor for the project is RAM Construction.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.