Work to begin on Lowell Road roundabout Tuesday

A major reconstruction project will start next week on Lowell Road in Columbus.

According to the city engineer’s office, the $3 million dollar project will widen the road from the west side of U.S.31 to just past County Road 200W, which is the city limits. Officials say that with the increase in development and heavier traffic volumes, the age and condition of the road means it needs to be reconstructed.

The project includes a lighted and landscaped roundabout at the intersection of Lowell Road and County Road 200W. The project will increase Lowell Road to three lanes, with the center lane being a turn lane. It will also add a 10-foot multi-use side path on the south side and a 5-foot concrete sidewalk on the north side. ADA compliant ramps and storm water infrastructure will also be installed.

Work will start Tuesday with crews from Milestone closing Lowell Road from U.S. 31 to Drummond Drive.

During the work there will be no local access to Progress Drive, Princeton Park Drive, Hackberry Drive, Stanford Drive, or Carter Crossing. You should find alternate routes and entrances to those neighborhoods during the work.

The intersection of County Road 200W and Lowell Road is expected to be closed for 90 days.