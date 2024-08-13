Work to begin next week on U.S. 50 bridge near Seymour

Contractors will be working a bridge on U.S. 50 west of Seymour starting next week.

According to INDOT, the bridge rehabilitation project will be on U.S. 50 over Sandy Creek, between Jackson County Roads 400 East and 475 East. Temporary traffic signals will be in use while the work is in progress.

The work is expected to start next Tuesday, August 20th and be completed by late October, depending on the weather.

INDOT says that a bridge project already going on over Heddy Run is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks.

The Sandy Creek project is part of a a $2.2 million contract awarded to Force Construction.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution in all work zones.