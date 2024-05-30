Work set for State Road 39 bridge near Tampico

A state highway in Jackson County will see lane restrictions starting next week while crews work on a bridge there.

According to INDOT, State Road 39 will be reduced to one lane starting Monday over Grassy Fork in Tampico while crews rehabilitate the bridge there. The work is expected to take up to four weeks to complete depending on the weather.

The work will be about four miles north of State Road 256. Temporary traffic signals will be in place while the work is going on. Crews will be placing signs in the area soon.

Three Star Painting will be the contractor for the project.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to be extra cautious and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.