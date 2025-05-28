Work moves westward on Deaver Road

The city of Columbus says that work on Deaver Road will be moving onto the next stretch of the street starting today.

The street has been closed between County Roads 150W and 175W as crews install sanitary sewer to the new Toyota Material Handling plant on the Road. Crews will be reopening that stretch of the road today and then closing the road from County Road 175W to the western entrance to Toyota.

The new Toyota Material Handling plant is being built near I-65 and Deaver Road, across from the existing Toyota plant.

The total sewer line work is between County Roads 225W and 150W and will involve laying more than 3/4 of a mile of sanitary sewers and supporting structures between four feet and 12 feet beneath Deaver Road. After the sewer is laid, Deaver Road will have to be reconstructed with patching and a complete milling and new overlay.

Work began in early May. The sewer work is expected to be completed by the end of July, and the road repaired and reopened by mid August.

If you have to drive in the area, you should use extra caution to worker safety and officials advise you to find alternative routes during the closure.