Woman’s remains identified after being found in East Fork White River

The body of a woman found last month in East Fork White River by kayakers has been identified.

She was 59-year-old Betsy J. Gehrt of Columbus according to Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting.

Her body was discovered at about 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon on March 27th. Nolting says a forensic autopsy was performed on March 29th at Columbus Regional Hospital. However her identity remained known.

Nolting says the the coroner’s office worked with Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the Indiana State Police laboratory to identify the woman using her fingerprints and DNA.

Nolting praised the agencies involved and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

The coroner’s office is still awaiting toxicology test results from the autopsy.