Woman rescued from Seymour railroad overpass bridge

Seymour rescue workers were called out Saturday after a woman was stuck about 40 feet off the ground after climbing around safety barriers on a Burkart Boulevard railroad overpass.

According to Seymour Police Department, emergency workers were called to the new bridge after a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Rachel Adams of Seymour, climbed over a guardrail, around protective fencing, past warning signs and then onto a narrow ledge overlooking the railroad tracks. Once there, she couldn’t climb back out without risking a fall, police say. Authorities contacted the Louisville & Indiana Railroad to delay an incoming train, while Seymour firefighters drove a ladder truck onto a road alongside the railroad tracks.

Firefighters rescued Adams and once safe, she was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Authorities say there is a pedestrian pathway on the bridge. By ignoring the signs and circumventing the safety barriers, trespassers put not only themselves at risk but also rescue workers.

