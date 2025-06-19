Woman arrested after parking lot dispute in North Vernon

A woman was arrested last week in North Vernon after a fight in a restaurant parking lot.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, officers were called to a reported domestic disturbance in the parking lot of the restaurant on Hurley Drive. As officers arrived, they saw a woman inside of a vehicle striking a man several times.

Police talked to those involved and noticed that the woman appeared to be intoxicated and she admitted to driving after drinking. A breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Rachel Goins was arrested on charges of domestic battery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or more.

The North Vernon Police Department said yesterday that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 10th.