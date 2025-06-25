Woman and child die in Jackson County tractor accident

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Press Release

On June 23, 2025, at approximately 7:40 pm the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an accident in Redding Township.

Jackson County Deputies arrived along with Jackson County EMS, Redding Volunteer Fire Department and Seymour Fire Department.

A 68-year-old female and 4- year-old male was struck by a farm tractor. The 4-year-old was taken to Schneck Medical Center and was pronounced deceased. The 68-year-old female was flown by PHI Helicopter to a Louisville Hospital and succumbed to her injuries in the early morning hours of June 25.

The accident is still under investigation. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all involved,” said Sheriff Meyer.