Winter weather advisory in effect through Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for our area

Freezing rain is expected this afternoon and overnight. You can expect a glaze of ice on roads by the time you head into work on Tuesday morning, with up to a tenth of an inch on the ground. Indianapolis is expected to get two tenths of an inch and northern Indiana could see nearly three quarters of an inch of ice. You could see slick patches during your Tuesday morning commute.

The temperatures should rise early Tuesday morning, turning the precipitation back to regular rain according to forecasters.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m Tuesday morning.