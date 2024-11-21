Winter weather advisory goes into effect this afternoon

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is forecasting the first snow storm of the winter, although it should be a mild one. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 4 this afternoon until 10 p.m. tonight.

According to forecasters, one to three inches of snow across parts of our area and we could see wind gusts of up to 40 mph. The snow is expected to start around 2, turning to rain and snow showers overnight.

Because of the warm surface and road conditions, we should see accumulations only on grassy or elevated surfaces, but there could be some isolated slick spots on roads. That means you could see some slippery spots as you head home this afternoon and evening.

Forecasters say that you should slow down and use extra caution if you have to be out on the road.